GOP Primary Run-Off Candidate Forum In Paris Monday 05.13

A candidate forum for the May 28 Republican Primary run-off will be Monday, May 13, at 5:13 pm, at the Love Civic Center in Paris, with debates beginning at 6:30. Candidates expected to attend are District 2 State Rep. Gary VanDeaver and challenger Chris Spencer and incumbent District 12 State Board of Education member Pam Little and challenger Jamie Kohlmann. Precinct 2 Lamar County Commissioner candidates Gerry Hines and Curtis Graham will also appear. The Republican Women of the Red River Valley sponsor the forum.