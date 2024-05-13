Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

GOP Primary Run-Off Candidate Forum In Paris Monday 05.13

A candidate forum for the May 28 Republican Primary run-off will be Monday, May 13, at 5:13 pm, at the Love Civic Center in Paris, with debates beginning at 6:30. Candidates expected to attend are District 2 State Rep. Gary VanDeaver and challenger Chris Spencer and incumbent District 12 State Board of Education member Pam Little and challenger Jamie Kohlmann. Precinct 2 Lamar County Commissioner candidates  Gerry Hines and Curtis Graham will also appear. The Republican Women of the Red River Valley sponsor the forum.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved