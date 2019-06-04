Gordmans to Host Grand Opening in Sulphur Springs June 27

Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans, a part of Stage Stores’ community of stores, will debut a new Gordmans store, located at 1401 Mockingbird Lane, Suite 101 in Sulphur Springs. Gordmans Grand Opening Celebration begins with a ribbon cutting at 9:00 am on Thursday (Jun 27). During the Grand Opening, Gordmans will present a $1,000 check to Sulphur Springs High School.

“At Gordmans, we have put the fun back into shopping by creating a new store where terrific deals, fun finds, and popular name brands are at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. Fresh new merchandise deliveries arrive weekly in our stores, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President, and CEO of Stage Stores. “We are excited to be part of Sulphur Springs and support Sulphur Springs High School.”

Community members are invited to the Sulphur Springs Gordmans’ Grand Opening ribbon cutting, joining city and chamber of commerce representatives before stepping inside the new store to discover the fun finds and exciting deals.

The new Sulphur Springs store is part of an exciting Gordmans Grand Opening Tour Celebration, which includes 36 brand new Gordmans stores opening this June across the country. As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.