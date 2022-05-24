cypress basin hospice
Gov Abbott Proud of Operation Lone Star

Operation Lone Star is going well according to Governor Abbott. Last year, he signed a law that provided $3 billion in funding for border security, adding $38.4 million to the program. He says other states have seen an increase in illegal immigrants…because they have been driven from the Texas border. ABbott says agents have apprehended more than 200,000 migrants so far and arrested more than 11,000, including cartel members. Agents have seized enough fentanyl to could kill every man woman and child in the country according to Abbott.

