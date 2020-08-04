" /> Gov. Abbott Will Not Attend the Republican National Convention – EastTexasRadio.com
Gov. Abbott Will Not Attend the Republican National Convention

1 hour ago

 

Saying his top priority is protecting Texans from COVID-19, Governor Abbott will not be attending the republican convention later this month. Some are suggesting the decision was a political one.

University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus says if Abbott goes he’ll be accused of playing politics during the pandemic. If he doesn’t he’ll be accused of separating himself from President Trump. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will chair the Texas delegation at the GOP convention instead.

