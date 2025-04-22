Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For City Of Paris

Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced that the City of Paris, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to the City of Paris on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Paris market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production. Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”

“We’re proud to have Paris recognized as a Film Friendly Texas Community,” said Representative Gary VanDeaver. “This town has a lot of character, and we’re excited to share that with filmmakers looking for a place that feels both unique and inviting.”

“The City of Paris is the perfect community for filming at any of our iconic landmarks,” said Mayor Mihir Pankaj. “Those sites include our historic downtown, the unique Eiffel Tower topped with a true Texas twist — a red cowboy hat, and other locations from neighborhoods to ranch land. Paris is easily accessible from the DFW metroplex, and we look forward to sharing the magic of Paris as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community.”

“Becoming a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community is a proud milestone for the City of Paris,” said City Manager Rose Beverly. “This designation reflects our community’s welcoming spirit and commitment to supporting the creative industries. We’re excited to share the unique charm of Paris, Texas, with the film and media world and look forward to the opportunities this recognition brings.”

Paris joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline