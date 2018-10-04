Governor Abbott Announces Funding To Support Local Law Enforcement And Crack Down On Gang Violence

Governor Greg Abbott today announced $5,158,000 in grant funding through the Local Border Security Program (LBSP) to better secure the Texas border from gangs and violent criminals. One hundred awards were released to local communities and law enforcement groups across the region for intelligence sharing, collaboration and efforts to crack down on border-related criminal activity in Texas.

“We must continue doing all we can to stop violent criminals and gangs from coming across our borders and into our communities,” Governor Abbott. “These grants will help ensure our law enforcement along the border have the resources necessary to confront these unique threats, and prevent organized crime from taking root in Texas. I thank all the brave men and women who work tirelessly to secure our border and keep Texans safe, and I will continue working to put an end to lawlessness along our border.”

With this LBSP funding, local officials will continue making progress disrupting gangs and cartel operations in the Texas border region. This funding also helps local law enforcement provide intelligence on criminal and gang activity and tactics in coordination with the Department of Public Safety (DPS). This intelligence is essential for effective and coordinated border security operations among federal, state and local partners. Last year, LBSP grantees reported over 800,000 miles patrolled and 1,200 felony arrests made by grant paid officers supporting the border initiative.

LBSP funding also assists local law enforcement with essential border security related efforts including:

Implementation of, and increase in, the effectiveness of operational methods, measures, and techniques for stopping border-related crime.

Decreasing the supply of drugs smuggled into and through Texas from Mexico.

Disrupting and deterring operations of gang and cartel criminal organizations.

Increased effectiveness of air operations.

Increased coordination and integration of air-ground team operations.

Increased effectiveness of directed action missions based upon intelligence and analysis.

The Governor’s Homeland Security Grants Division (HSGD) administers the grant program supporting overtime and operational costs for law enforcement agencies located within one of the six DPS Joint Operations and Intelligence Center (JOIC) Regions. The Local Border Security Program was established in 2007 with by the 80th Legislature.