Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million In Grants For Career And Technical Education Programs In Northeast Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced six Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $1,392,953 have been awarded to six schools in Northeast Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 550 students for high-demand occupations as welders, aircraft mechanics, service technicians, and more.“As Texas continues to grow, it is essential that we invest in our students so they are equipped for the workforce of the future,” said Governor Abbott. “These career training grants will help students in Northeast Texas gain the skills they need to pursue careers in high-demand fields across our great state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and our education partners for their ongoing efforts to provide critical job training to Texans. Together, we will ensure Texas remains the Best State for Business.”

“Employment opportunities are expanding across the state and increasing the demand for skilled workers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “JET grants help prepare the future workforce to step into those high-demand roles.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Paris Junior College.

The six JET grants include:

Chapel Hill Independent School District (ISD): a $210,259 grant to train 119 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers in partnership with Northeast Texas Community College.

Hooks ISD: a $183,030 grant to train 78 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers in partnership with Texarkana College.

Paris Junior College: a $305,028 grant to train 80 students as aircraft mechanics and service technicians.

Prairiland ISD: a $309,107 grant to train 130 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers in partnership with Paris Junior College.

Maud ISD: a $262,857 grant to train 80 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers in partnership with Texarkana College.

Simms ISD: a $122,672 grant to train 68 students as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers in partnership with Texarkana College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.