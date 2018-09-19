Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Board Of Social Worker Examiners

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Megan Graham and Audrey Ramsbacher and reappointed Martha Mosier to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Megan Graham of Lubbock is the owner and operator of Yoga Salon. Prior to becoming a small business owner, she worked at a hospice care facility. She is a member of Junior League of Lubbock, Lubbock Women’s Club, Lubbock Symphony Guild, and the Lubbock Yoga Alliance. Graham received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Texas Tech University and a Master of Arts in sociology from Texas Tech University.

Audrey Ramsbacher of San Antonio is a healthcare administrator with The Forum at Lincoln Heights. As healthcare administrator, she is responsible for staffing, budget and regulatory issues for the facility. She has spent over 20 years as a social worker in various long term care and medical facilities, and over 12 years as a licensed nursing home administrator. She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the San Antonio chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She has previously volunteered with the San Antonio Food Bank, meal services for the homeless with the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and the Alzheimer’s Association. She is a licensed Nursing Facility Administrator certified preceptor and Social Worker. Ramsbacher received a Bachelor of Science in social work education from Mankato State University and a certification in Long Term Care Administration from Texas State University.

Martha Mosier of College Station is the vice president and chief operating officer of Hospice Brazos Valley in Bryan, Texas. She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers, United Way Regional Information and Referral Advisory Board, and the Hunters Run Home Owners Association and board member, treasurer, and volunteer for St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and a board approved supervisor and an advanced certified hospice and palliative care social worker. Mosier received a Bachelor of Science in social work from Texas State University and a Master of Science in social work from The University of Texas at Austin.