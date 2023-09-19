Governor Abbott Congratulates 29 Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools

Twenty-nine- Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. NE Texas schools honored by the designation include Honey Grove Elementary School, Davis Elementary School in Royse City and Pittsburg Intermediate School.
“Being chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School is a special distinction, and I congratulate the students, educators, and parents of these 29 Texas schools for their hard work and dedication to promoting excellence,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas continues to be a national leader in education success because we prioritize the needs of our students, providing them with the resources and encouragement they need to succeed. In Texas, we will continue to support every student to chart a course toward a brighter future.”
The following 29 Texas schools were recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools:
- St. Theresa Catholic School, Diocese of Austin
- Elementary School, Brownsville ISD
- House Creek Elementary School, Copperas Cove ISD
- Cross Plains Elementary School, Cross Plains ISD
- Rosemont Upper School, Dallas ISD
- Trinity Heights Gifted and Talented School, Dallas ISD
- Sunset Elementary School, Dumas ISD
- Falls City Elementary School, Falls City ISD
- Frankston Elementary School, Frankston ISD
- Maxfield Elementary School, Gorman ISD
- Honey Grove Elementary School, Honey Grove ISD
- Houston Gateway Academy Elite College Prep, Houston Gateway Academy
- Nitsch Elementary School, Klein ISD
- Farias Elementary School, Laredo ISD
- Hector J. Garcia Early College High School, Laredo ISD
- Talkington School For Young Women Leaders, Lubbock ISD
- Cross Roads Junior High School, Cross Roads ISD
- McLeod Elementary School, McLeod ISD
- Milano Elementary School, Milano ISD
- Pittsburg Intermediate School, Pittsburg ISD
- Prince Of Peace Catholic School, Catholic Diocese of Dallas
- Roel A & Celia R Saenz Elementary School, Roma ISD
- Herfurth Elementary School, Garland ISD
- Davis Elementary School, Royse City ISD
- IDEA Carver Academy, IDEA Public Schools
- Saint Laurence Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Sundown Elementary School, Sundown ISD
- Industrial Elementary East, Industrial ISD
- Vega Junior High School, Vega ISD