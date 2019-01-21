Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Luncheon

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Luncheon. The Texas Governor’s Commission for Women at the Governor’s Mansion hosted the event. He recognized the 2018 Hall of Fame honorees for their accomplishments and thanked them for their contributions to the state of Texas. Following his remarks, the Governor joined First Lady Cecilia Abbott to induct the 2018 Hall Of Fame honorees.

“Today, we recognize seven extraordinary women whose strength, perseverance and passion truly embody what it means to be a Texan,” said Governor Abbott. “Each of these women has left their own unique mark on the Lone Star State, and as we gather today, Texas is better because of their contributions. On behalf of the state of Texas, Cecilia and I thank you for the profound impact you have had on our state and in the lives of so many.”

The 2018 Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Honorees are:

Former First Lady Laura Bush (Public Service)

Senator Judith Zaffirini (Public Service)

Susan Dell (Philanthropy)

Tammie Jo Shults (Leadership)

Vikki Carr (Arts)

Simone Biles (Athletics)

Sister Elizabeth Anne Sueltenfuss (Education)

Please visit the Governor’s Flickr page to view the photos.

About the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame: Established in 1984 by the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women, the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame includes former First Ladies, teachers, astronauts, Grammy-award-winning musicians, entrepreneurs, and Olympic athletes. The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame accepts nominations biennially and is open to any native or current resident of Texas, living or deceased, who has made significant contributions benefitting the state of Texas. Texas residents submit written nominations, and a panel of judges selects the inductees into the Hall of Fame. A permanent exhibit is housed at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, and currently features the biographies and photographs of all recipients.

About the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women: For over 50 years, the Governor’s Commission for Women has served as a resource and champion for women throughout the state of Texas. Today the Commission specializes in providing leadership through outreach, education, research, and referral services to advance the goals and initiatives of the Office of the Governor and the Office of the First Lady by focusing on Women-owned Businesses; Education through Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM); Volunteerism; Women and Children’s Health; and Women Veterans and Service Members.