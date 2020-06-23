Governor Abbott Expands Local Authority on Outdoor Gatherings

Governor Greg Abbott has expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people. Previously, this applied only to outdoor gatherings over 500 people. He also ordered HHS to enact emergency rules that provide strict health and safety standards and procedures related to COVID-19 for child care centers. He based the orders because of an increase in COVID-19 transmission from large gatherings and child care centers.

PROCLAMATION

BY GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March

13, 2020, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the

novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in

the State of Texas; and

WHEREAS, in each subsequent month effective through today, I have renewed the

disaster declaration for all Texas counties; and

WHEREAS, I issued Executive Order GA-26 on June 3, 2020, relating to the expanded

opening of Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, by virtue of the power and

authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, do hereby amend

paragraph number 5 of Executive Order GA-26 to read as follows:

5. For any outdoor gathering estimated to be in excess of 100 people, other than

those set forth above in paragraph numbers 1, 2, or 4, the county judge or mayor,

as appropriate, in consultation with the local public health authority, may

impose additional restrictions;

This proclamation shall remain in effect and in full force for as long as Executive Order

GA-26 is in effect and in full force, unless otherwise modified, amended, rescinded, or

superseded by the governor.