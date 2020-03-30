" /> Governor Abbott Expands Quarantines for Travelers to Texas – EastTexasRadio.com
Governor Abbott Expands Quarantines for Travelers to Texas

1 hour ago

 

Gov. Abbott has expanded mandatory self-quarantine for travelers to Texas. People driving in from Louisiana must self-quarantine for 14 days, though there are exceptions for commerce and healthcare. Department of Public Safety troopers will check drivers at the border. The quarantines for air travelers has been expanded from airports in New York, New Orleans New Jersey and Connecticut has been expanded to include airline travelers from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, California, and Washington state.

