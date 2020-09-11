" /> Governor Abbott makes new proposals targeting cities that defund police – EastTexasRadio.com
Governor Abbott makes new proposals targeting cities that defund police

2 hours ago

 

Governor Greg Abbott had previously threatened to take away funding from cities that defunded police departments. HE was at the Austin Police Association Thursday where he joined other state leaders to sign the “Texas Backs the Blue” pledge and announced a legislative proposal to discourage cities from defunding law enforcement. Under this proposal, cities that defund the police will lose their annexation powers, and residents in areas that have been annexed by the city will be able to vote to dis-annex from the city. Abbott urged all candidates and elected officials to sign the pledge. Democrats call it a political ploy by the Governor to change the subject from the state’s handling of the coronavirus.

