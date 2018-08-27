Governor Abbott Names Dr. Courtney Phillips Executive Commissioner Of Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Following an extensive national search, Governor Greg Abbott today announced Dr. Courtney Phillips as the new Executive Commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). Dr. Phillips currently serves as Chief Executive Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services in Nebraska. She will assume the role of Executive Commissioner at HHSC effective October 19, 2018.

“Dr. Phillips’ vast experience in health and human services makes her the ideal person to fill this role,” said Governor Abbott. “Tackling the challenges at HHSC will be no small task, but I’m confident that Dr. Phillips’ extensive background will help her lead the department to improve and maintain accountability. I look forward to working with Dr. Phillips to ensure the department effectively serves the people of Texas.”

Dr. Courtney Phillips currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. As head of the largest Department in Nebraska’s state government with 4,700 employees and a $3.6 billion budget, she was responsible for the divisions of Behavioral Health, Children and Family Services, Developmental Disabilities, Medicaid and Long-Term Care, and Public Health, as well as agency operations.

Dr. Phillips holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology and a Master of Public Administration, both from Louisiana State University, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dr. Phillips has been recognized on the Lincoln Journal Star’s top young professionals list in 2016 and 2017, and as one of the most influential women in Lincoln in March 2018. She is an active contributor and presenter in the areas of public administration, health and social policy, most recently presenting at the 2018 Health and Social Policy Symposium in Taipei, Taiwan, co-sponsored by Duke University and the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Prior to serving as CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Phillips was a life-long resident of Louisiana and served as the Deputy Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. During her 12 year tenure, she held various roles including chief of staff, executive management officer, and working within various Medicaid programs. At the time, the agency had an annual budget of over $9 billion and more than 11,000 employees.