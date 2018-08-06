Governor Abbott Names Ruth Ruggero Hughs Chair Of Texas Workforce Commission

Gov. Greg Abbott has named Ruth Ruggero Hughs Chair of the Texas Workforce Commission. Hughs has served as TWC Commissioner Representing Employers on the three-member Commission since being appointed by the Governor in July 2015. In addition to serving as TWC Chair, Commissioner Hughs will continue to advocate for the over 500,000 Texas employers and ensure that employers’ concerns are considered in all commission actions. She is dedicated to supporting education and training that promotes a competitive workforce offering Texans meaningful employment.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the Texas Workforce Commission,” said Chair Hughs. “I will continue to support employers and job seekers in a nation-leading workforce system that provides value to all Texans.”