Governor Abbott Positive For COVID

Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid. The governor did get the vaccine when it was rolled out in December of 2020. His staff says he’s not showing any symptoms…and is also receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment that can reduce the severity of the virus. Governor Abbott is isolating at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin and remaining in contact with his staff and the leaders of state agencies. He had just attended an event in Collin County with hundreds of people…but his staff says anyone who was in close contact with him has been notified.