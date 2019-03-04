Governor Abbott Sends Letter To Appointees And State Agencies On Open Meetings Act

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to appointees and state agencies following the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals’ ruling striking down a key provision of the Texas Open Meetings Act. In his letter, the Governor instructed his appointees and state agencies to continue to follow the spirit of the Open Meetings Act, despite yesterday’s ruling.

“Texas has long been, and will continue to be, a leader in governmental transparency,” writes Governor Abbott. “Regardless of yesterday’s ruling, my standard and expectation is for all agencies and boards to continue to follow the spirit of the law. You should not waver in your commitment to providing transparency in the work you perform for Texans at your respective governmental entities.”

