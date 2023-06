A bill inspired by the disappearance of Wise County Athena Strand, age seven, has been signed into law by Governor Abbott. The new law, which went into effect immediately, allows law enforcement to issue an alert for a region when a child goes missing before anyone confirms that there was an abduction. Officials discovered that Strand disappeared on a Wednesday night. Still, an Amber Alert was not issued until Thursday afternoon because the case did not fit the qualifications for an Amber Alert.