Governor Activates State Agencies In Preparation For Torrential Rain, Storms

A Flash Flood Watch stretches from Oklahoma through Cenral Texas, and Governor Greg Abbott is putting state agencies on notice to respond to heavy rain. The National Weather Service says some parts of North Texas could get more than six more inches of rain this week, with isolated spots getting up to eight inches. Governor Abbott says the storms can also bring damaging winds, large hail and the potential for tornadoes. The Texas Division of Emergency Management has had the Texas A&M Extension Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife put rescue boats on stand-by. The DPS is getting helicopters ready with the ability to hoist people to safety. Texas A&M will also have search and rescue and saw crews ready in case of damage.