Governor Announces New Executive Orders for the “Strike Force to Open Texas”

From District 1 State Representative Gary VanDeaver

Governor Greg Abbott announced plans on April 17, to strategically reopen the state over the next few weeks while expanding efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in

Texas. The governor said reopening decisions will be driven by science and data to ensure the safety of all Texans while he announced the creation of the “Statewide Strike Force to Open

Texas” that will be chaired by Mr. James Huffines, Dallas, who served as the chairman of theUniversity of Texas System Board of Regents.

Chairman Huffines and the Strike Force will be aided by a committee of three Chief Medical Advisors including former member of the state House of Representatives, Dr. John Zerwas, who

now serves as the Executive Vice-Chancellor for Health Affairs at the University of Texas System. Dr. Zerwas will be joined by former US Food & Drug Administration Commissioner

and US Medicaid and Medicare Administrator, Mark McClellan, MD & PhD; and Parker Hudson, MD & MPH, who is an Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Infectious

Diseases at the Dell Medical School in Austin. This medical advisory team will work with a Special Advisory Council that is made up of business leaders from across the state to develop

strategies to reopen the state’s businesses and restart our economy.

On April 27, the governor will announce new plans moving the state forward after considering input from these groups. Business re-openings. The governor said that as of April 24, all retail businesses be directed to use a temporary “Retail to Go” model while adhering to enhanced cleaning strategies and maintaining social distancing. If there isn’t a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, more businesses

could reopen in May. These openings will depend on enhanced testing capabilities with ability to detect what is happening with any spread or resurgence of the virus.

Medical procedures and non-essential surgeries.

The governor also said that as of April 22 and through May 8, his executive order will loosen the restrictions initially placed on doctors, hospitals and other health care providers to eliminate non-essential surgeries and procedures, which has caused undue hardships on the medical profession while delaying treatments for patients. These new exceptions allow for procedures to be performed if they do not deplete the

supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and that the facility has certified in writing that it will reserve at least 25 percent of its capacity to treat COVID-19 patients and that it will not

request any more PPEs. At the same time, standards will be enhanced to ensure the safety of residents in nursing homes and living centers. State parks. On April 20, the governor is reopening state parks as long as people use masks, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet apart from each other and limit groups to no more than five.