Governor Announces SNAP Renewals

2 hours ago

 

From the Office of Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission  has received federal authority to extend certifications by six months for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program  recipients whose benefits are up for renewal in July and August. The commission also received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to also waive interview requirements for new and current households. SNAP provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

