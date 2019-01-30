Governor Greg Abbott And First Lady Cecilia Abbott Honored With 2019 Partners In Courage Award

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott were honored this evening in Austin by the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas (CACTX) and presented with the 2019 Partners in Courage Award that recognizes state leaders who provide unwavering support to children’s advocacy centers and Texas children in the fight against child abuse.

In accepting on their behalf, the First Lady spoke on the importance of helping Texans in need, and expressed gratitude for the impact that Children’s Advocacy Centers make in the lives of children across the Lone Star State.

“Greg and I are both so grateful for the amazing work of the Children’s Advocacy Centers across this state,” said First Lady Abbott. “We are incredibly honored to receive this award and quite humbled to be called courageous — for it is the children you serve who are truly courageous. The Governor and I would like to thank each of you for all that you are doing for these precious children. In giving of your hearts and hands, you are the true partners in courage. The Governor and I are proud to share this award with each of you.”

CACTX is the statewide membership association representing all local children’s advocacy centers in the Lone Star State. Its mission is to restore the lives of abused children by supporting children’s advocacy centers in partnership with local communities and agencies investigating and prosecuting child abuse.

Read more about Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, Inc.