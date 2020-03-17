Governor Greg Abbott Gives Update On COVID 19

The Coronavirus continues to spread across Texas and Governor Greg Abbott said about 300 people are being monitored as possible contractions of COVID-19. He added that Texans should be prepared for shocking numbers throughout the week. Abbott says the increase in positive cases will be due to the availability of more testing throughout the state. He said in order to help drive-thru testing sites not get overwhelmed, people who believe they may have COVID-19 will only be tested if a doctor approves.