Governor Hopes High Court Rules In Favor of “Remain In Mexico”

The death of 53 illegal immigrants, discovered in the sweltering trailer of an 18-wheeler, has reignited the debate over the nation’s immigration policy. Congressman Tony Gonzales of Texas says we need to revisit the idea of expanding work visas, so migrants don’t have to risk their lives. He says that must come with increased border security. And he’s blasting the secretary of homeland security for claiming that the government has operational control of the southern border. This week’s tragedy, he says, is proof that’s not true.