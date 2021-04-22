" /> Governor Letter To President Over Cartels and the Border – EastTexasRadio.com
Governor Letter To President Over Cartels and the Border

1 min ago

Governor Abbott recently wrote President Biden a letter, urging the White House to classify Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Gary Hale,  with the Baker Institute at Rice University says that designation means the US military would have the right to kill cartel members, on US soil and elsewhere. He says that could harm our relationship with Mexico. Hale says he understands the Governor’s frustration, especially since cartel members are helping hundreds of illegal immigrants get to the border. He added that dealing with cartel members should be left to law enforcement and not the military.

