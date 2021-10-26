Governor Signs Redistricting Map Bill

Gov. Greg Abbott

Governor Abbott has signed the new GOP-drawn voting maps for the next decade, and groups have already filed suit challenging them in federal court. The redrawn congressional maps add two new seats due to Texas’ population boom over ten years. A coalition of Latino-rights groups, led by the League of United Latin American Citizens, which says the maps violate the federal voting rights act filed the federal lawsuit. GOP lawmakers say they drew the maps race-blind, and they checked them for compliance.