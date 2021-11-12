Governor Unplugs Agreement By Court

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt directs the Department of Health to stop issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option instead of designating a gender. The first-term Republican issued the order Wednesday, saying he never had a chance to review a settlement agreement in which the agency agreed to start offering nonbinary birth certificates. They reached a deal after an Oregon resident born in Oklahoma sued to receive a nonbinary birth certificate. The executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, which advocates for the rights of nonbinary people, said she doesn’t believe the governor has the authority to overturn an agreement entered into in a court of law.