Governor’s Truck Inspections Cost Big Time

Dr. Ray Perryman

The move by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to inspect all trucks coming from Mexico created massive traffic jams, and a new report shows it cost the state big bucks. Economist Ray Perryman says that includes produce that wilted before being sold. The projected economic impact, he says, shows just how closely linked the U.S. and Mexican Economies are linked. In response to the Biden Administration ending a public health rule, Governor Abbott ordered the inspections used to expedite deportations.