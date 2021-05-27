" /> Graduation Activities in Hopkins County – EastTexasRadio.com
Leighann Welk Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Graduation Activities in Hopkins County

5 hours ago

Because of the good chance of inclement weather Friday night, most local schools have moved graduation exercises inside. Como-Pickton will be at 7:30pm in the secondary cafeteria; Miller Grover and Saltillo will be in their respective gyms. Sulphur Springs High School Graduation will be at 8pm in the Civic Center Arena. North Hopkins HS graduation will be at 3pm Saturday in the gym.

Graduation activities today in Hopkins County:

Como-Pickton 8th Grade Graduation – 6 p.m. in the secondary cafeteria. Miller Grove Kindergarten Graduation – 9 a.m. in the High School Gym. Miller Grove Junior High Graduation – 6 p.m. in the High School Gym. North Hopkins Elementary and Kindergarten Graduation – 10 a.m. in the gym; Saltillo 8th Grade Graduation – 7 p.m. In the Gym.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     