Graduation Activities in Hopkins County

Because of the good chance of inclement weather Friday night, most local schools have moved graduation exercises inside. Como-Pickton will be at 7:30pm in the secondary cafeteria; Miller Grover and Saltillo will be in their respective gyms. Sulphur Springs High School Graduation will be at 8pm in the Civic Center Arena. North Hopkins HS graduation will be at 3pm Saturday in the gym.

Graduation activities today in Hopkins County:

Como-Pickton 8th Grade Graduation – 6 p.m. in the secondary cafeteria. Miller Grove Kindergarten Graduation – 9 a.m. in the High School Gym. Miller Grove Junior High Graduation – 6 p.m. in the High School Gym. North Hopkins Elementary and Kindergarten Graduation – 10 a.m. in the gym; Saltillo 8th Grade Graduation – 7 p.m. In the Gym.