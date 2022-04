This is the first invite for the NorthEast Texas Trail Coalition from Roxton to Clarksville for everyone to experience the Gran Fondo 50 Saturday Apr 30th at 8:00 AM. There is no charge at all but it’s a celebration of years of hard work from so many people. Roxton, Paris, Reno, Blossom, Detroit, Bagwell, and Clarksville will be hosting special events and invites. Register to see what every Trail Town is offering.