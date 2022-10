American SpiralWeld Pipe Company is holding a grand opening ceremony at 10:00 this morning to commemorate its facility’s successful opening and operation at 2700 J. Eagan Street in Paris. Their facility has been operating for over a year and exceeded its initial expectations. The project estimated 60 employees at the start of operations, with roughly 100 as production went into full swing a couple of years later. They have already met and exceeded those 100 employees and estimate 145 to date.