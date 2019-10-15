Grand Opening For Children’s Museum

Grand Opening for the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum

Time is Here!

(October 15, 2019, Commerce, Texas) – They painted the streets, installed Amazing Airways, and the businesses are ready to open. Children are now needed to complete the scene at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum. Children and families are invited to the Grand Opening on Saturday, October 26, from 9:30 to 4:30 at 100 Maple Street.

The Grand Opening will feature a new look for Main Street with detailed replicas of many local businesses. As Project Manager and Designer, Beckey Thompson has created a professional look with color detail for each of the firms on Main Street. These businesses include Hunt Regional Healthcare, Family Smiles Dental, Brookshire’s Grocery, Lone Star Eatery, Commerce Veterinary Clinic, and the playhouse sponsored by Mandy Stewart with RE-Max and Cliff and Brooke Jones with Castlerock Customer Builders. “With the expertise of Beckey Thompson as Project Manager and Designer, the Children’s Museum’s Main Street reflects a professional and talented builder. I do not know how or what would have been accomplished without Beckey,” said Sharline Freeman, Executive Director of the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum.

Visitors can look forward to experiencing Amazing Airways, a large exhibit sponsored by Charles Schwab of Greenville. Amazing Airways is an exhibit that you find in only fifty-five museums throughout the United States. The internationally acclaimed original Amazing Airways is an effective pneumatic air system that will engage children and adults as they explore the properties of air.

Other new exhibits and refurbished previous exhibits will provide a creative, hands-on experience for all visitors. Main Street will feature a road and gas station. Each business on Main Street has become a four-sided building with a high level of realism in the design. New furnishings create a unique experience for children. The Grand Opening on October 26 brings a new era to the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum. One of the best children’s venues in the state is found in Commerce, Texas.

For additional information, contact:

Sharline Freeman, Executive Director

Northeast Texas Children’s Museum

NW Corner Culver and Highway 50

Commerce, Texas 75428

Telephone: (903) 886-6055 or (903) 456-4789

Email: director@netxcm.com