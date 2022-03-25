cypress basin hospice
Grand Opening Of Pacific Park Fitness Court

The official grand opening of the newest quality of life addition at Pacific Park, a sleek, modern outdoor Fitness Court® with a supporting mobile app, will be at 10:30 am Friday (Mar 25) in the park. The project is a featured part of an initiative launched by the National Fitness Campaign, a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy infrastructure.

