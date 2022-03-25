Grand Opening Of Pacific Park Fitness Court

The official grand opening of the newest quality of life addition at Pacific Park, a sleek, modern outdoor Fitness Court® with a supporting mobile app, will be at 10:30 am Friday (Mar 25) in the park. The project is a featured part of an initiative launched by the National Fitness Campaign, a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy infrastructure.
Related Articles
Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 25)
30 mins ago
Sign Up For Chisum Beta Pickleball Tournament
3 hours ago