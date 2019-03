A joint investigation by Sulphur Springs police and Child Protective Services has resulted in the arrest of a Grand Saline man on sexual abuse charges. THe case was first reported in another jurisdiction and then turned over to Sulphur Springs police. Forty-one-year-old Anthony Michael Luft was arrested in Grand Saline for Continuous Sexual Assault of a female relative under the age of 14 in Sulphur Springs. He was transferred to the Hopkins County jail where no bond amount has been set.