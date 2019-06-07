Granger Smith’s Son River, 3, Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’ in Today’s Nashville Roundup

E! News claims the three-year-old son of Granger Smith has died.

Smith tweeted, “I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. We made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.”

Stars React …

Jake Owen posted, “Man I’m am so sorry to hear this for you and your family. You are such a great, hardworking, kind human being and I know how much your family means to you. Wow. I can’t imagine what y’all are going through. Prayers to you and your family,”

Maren Morris posted, “I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time.”

Jason Aldean posted, “I can’t imagine what y’all are going thru, Praying for u and ur family bother. We are heartbroken for u guys.”

Darius Rucker’s concert and golf tournament for St Jude’s raised $425,000. That beat last year’s record of $404,000. Darius has raised over $2 million for the St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Hollywoodlife.com claims Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are going strong four months into their marriage. A source tells the website, “They can’t stand to spend a night apart/ Miranda and Brendan are spending part of their time in New York City so he can work. They don’t want to do the long distance thing, so she goes with him, and then they spend the rest of the time together in Nashville. It’s very fun and romantic for Miranda. She’s a country girl, but Brendan is making her see the city in a new way. She’s totally fallen in love with New York.”

Miranda tells Extra, “We have the best of both worlds, We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance. Brendan’s a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full. I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”

Pop Culture Country claims Thomas Rhett destroyed Internet trolls yesterday for making fun of the outfit his wife, Lauren, wore to the CMT Awards. She was dressed in a pink satin tank top, leopard print skirt and hot pink high heels.

The trolls commented …

“Seriously….I see she has no stylist to help her out. Pretty girl, tho”

“What is she wearing , is it 1980 again lol.”

“She looks like a fan that wanted a picture with him while on spring break”

Thomas responded, “All of you with these hateful comments should be ashamed. This world doesn’t need more of your negativity.”

Carly Pearce tells People magazine that Michael Ray has only made several requests for their wedding. “He doesn’t want to see me before I walk down the aisle, and he wants an open bar. He’s getting both. He’s been very easy. It’s been great.”

Kane Brown tells Entertainment Tonight that he is ready to become a father. “I’m ready. I wish I could fast-forward time. We have a nursery. We don’t have a crib yet, but we’re going to paint it…We’ve been getting the closet decorated with all of her clothes. So I go in there and just look and hold her clothes. I’m ready for her little pictures that she draws in school. She’s going to get one side of the fridge.”

John Rich and his 87 year-old grandmother are launching a new whiskey called Granny Rich Reserve. John says, “I brought it up to Granny about making a new whiskey back in probably early 2017. That doesn’t seem like the normal person you might go to would be your grandmother, [but] Granny Rich, since long as I can remember, will go put in a full day’s work and then she’ll come home, kick her shoes off and have a little something to drink, calm down, take the edge off, watch a little TV, goes to sleep, gets up, goes right back to work. I said, ‘Granny, I’ve been drinking this Canadian-blended whiskey all this years, I think I’m gonna try to make an American-blended whiskey. You think that’d be a good idea?’ And she goes, ‘Well as long as it’s smooth, I’ll probably drink it.’”