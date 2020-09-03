Grant Helps Crisis Counseling Services to 12 East Texas Counties

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking an emotional toll on Texans, help is on the way for the 12 county area within East Texas in the form of a grant awarded to Lakes Regional Community Center by the Health and Human Services Commission Disaster Behavioral Health Services.

This grant is being used to fund a Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) called Texans Recovering Together. Texans Recovering Together will help residents living in Camp, Delta, Franklin, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Rains, Smith, Titus, Van Zandt and Wood counties recover from the COVID pandemic.

Services will include:

Counseling from trained outreach workers accessed via the HELPLINE (888-843-1315) e Connecting individuals to community resources

These services are confidential and free of charge to people who call the HELPLINE.

The mission of Texans Recovering Together is to help those experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are facing unprecedented financial, social, physical and mental struggles. Everyone is impacted by the pandemic.

If you need help managing your thoughts and anxiety about COVID-19 pandemic, reach out. Help is just a phone call away (888-843-1315).