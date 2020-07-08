Grant Money For Sulphur Springs Businesses Through CARES ACT

The City of Sulphur Springs voted Tuesday night to make $2500 grants available to small businesses in the city through the CARES Act-Coronavirus Relief Fund. It’s available for brick and mortar local businesses that collect sales taxes, who are in good standing with their property taxes and utility bills, and have one to 50 employees. For more information and to apply, go to the City of Sulphur Springs’ website and click on the COVID-19 Business Resources menu. Grants will be decided upon locally and awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.

