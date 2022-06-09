Grayson County Man Sentenced In Wife’s Murder

After about 27 minutes of deliberations, a Grayson County jury has convicted Richard Ray Pence, II, of Southmayd, for murdering his wife. They sentenced Pence to ‘life in prison for killing Pamela Pence, 60, at the family’s home in September 2020. Prosecutors say he had beaten her so severely that she was unrecognizable.
