GREAT AMERICAN MARKETING CO. RECALLS MEAT AND POULTRY WRAP AND SALAD PRODUCTS

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2019 – Great American Marketing, Inc., a Houston,
Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 3,329 pounds of
ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap and salad products that may be
adulterated with* Listeria monocytogenes*, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The ready-to-eat wrap and salad meat and poultry products were produced on
various dates from March 27, 2019 through April 8, 2019. The following
products are subject to recall:
– 9.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CAESAR
SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN & CAESAR DRESSING” with sell by dates of
04/09/19 through 04/15/19.
– 10.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CHEF
SALAD TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE, WITH RANCH DRESSING” with sell by dates of
04/09/19 through 04/15/19.
– 8.1-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CLUB
WRAP Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Bacon Bits & Cheese” with sell by dates of
04/08/18 through 4/20/19.
– 7.4-oz. plastic sealed carton containing “corner store market CHICKEN
CAESAR WRAP Chicken Strips & Cheese with Caesar Dressing” with sell by
dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST.
31680” or “P-31680” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were
shipped to retail locations in Texas.
The problem was discovered when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
notified FSIS that routine testing of a shared FSIS and FDA processing area
within the establishment, was confirmed positive for the presence of *L.
monocytogenes*. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions
due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or
illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumption of food contaminated with *L. monocytogenes *can cause
listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults,
persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their
newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion,
loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other
gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the
gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause
miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection
of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in
older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is
treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who
experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated
food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about
eating the contaminated food.
FSIS is concerned that this product might be in some consumers’
refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not
to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the
place of purchase.