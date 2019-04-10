GREAT AMERICAN MARKETING CO. RECALLS MEAT AND POULTRY WRAP AND SALAD PRODUCTS

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2019 – Great American Marketing, Inc., a Houston,

Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 3,329 pounds of

ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap and salad products that may be

adulterated with* Listeria monocytogenes*, the U.S. Department of

Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat wrap and salad meat and poultry products were produced on

various dates from March 27, 2019 through April 8, 2019. The following

products are subject to recall:

– 9.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CAESAR

SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN & CAESAR DRESSING” with sell by dates of

04/09/19 through 04/15/19.

– 10.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CHEF

SALAD TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE, WITH RANCH DRESSING” with sell by dates of

04/09/19 through 04/15/19.

– 8.1-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CLUB

WRAP Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Bacon Bits & Cheese” with sell by dates of

04/08/18 through 4/20/19.

– 7.4-oz. plastic sealed carton containing “corner store market CHICKEN

CAESAR WRAP Chicken Strips & Cheese with Caesar Dressing” with sell by

dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST.

31680” or “P-31680” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were

shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

notified FSIS that routine testing of a shared FSIS and FDA processing area

within the establishment, was confirmed positive for the presence of *L.

monocytogenes*. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions

due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or

illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with *L. monocytogenes *can cause

listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults,

persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their

newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion,

loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other

gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the

gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause

miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection

of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in

older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is

treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who

experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated

food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about

eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that this product might be in some consumers’

refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not

to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the

place of purchase.