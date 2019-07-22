Hess Lawn Mower Header
Greenville Armed Robbery Under Investigation

10 hours ago

Greenville Police Department

From Greenville Police Department

On Saturday, July 20, 2019, at approximately 10:00 pm the Greenville Police Department responded to a robbery at Discount Gas & Tobacco & Beverage located at 6002 Wesley Street. It was reported that a black male, approximately five feet tall, entered the store wearing safety glasses with a dark-colored cloth covering his face. The suspect forced a customer onto the ground and demanded money. The suspect claimed to have a handgun but never displayed it. The suspect stole an unknown amount of money and left the store heading northbound. Detectives are working to obtain a photo from the store’s surveillance cameras.

If you have any information about the subject’s identity or his whereabouts, please contact Detective Meeks at 903-457-2917 or 903-457-2900.

Press Release Prepared by Lt. Adam J. Phillips, PIO, Greenville Police Department

