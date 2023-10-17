Greenville Fatality Accident Victim Identified

GREENVILLE: On October 14, 2023, at approximately 9:50 am.,the Greenville Police Department received a report of a collision involving two motor vehicles in the 8800 block of FM 1570, Jack Finney Boulevard. A Greenville Police Department Accident Investigator was dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Through the Accident Investigator’s initial course of study, it appeared that a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling southbound toward Interstate 30 and attempted to pass another southbound vehicle. The driver of the Suburban reportedly stated the vehicle he was passing sped up. At that time, both vehicles entered a curve in the roadway, no passing zone, where a Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound. The Trax swerved to the right or east shoulder of the road to avoid collision. The Suburban and Trax collided head-on.

The driver of the Trax, identified as Mary Ann Asbury of Greenville, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Kerry Crews. At the same time, Air Evac transported the passengers of the Trax to Medical City, Plano. The driver of the Suburban refused treatment on the scene. Officials notified the family of the deceased.

Anyone with further information about this collision, please get in touch with Accident Investigator C. Herron, #233, at (903) 453-0433 or by email at kherron@ci.greenville.tx.us. The collision is still under investigation.