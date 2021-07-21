Greenville Fire Department: 98% Of Hospitalized COVID Patients Are Unvaccinated

Hunt County has seen a surge in residents testing positive for COVID-19 over recent weeks, sitting No. 2 in the 19-county region with COVID inpatients. Greenville Fire Department (GFD) urges you to help us increase the rate of COVID vaccinations in our community. Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “98% – 99% of Americans with severe COVID requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated adults.” In addition, “25% of COVID that is circulating in the United States right now is the Delta variant.”

You may get the vaccine at Hunt Regional Medical Partners Urgent Care, located at 3206 Interstate 30, Suite B, in Greenville. You can schedule an appointment at https://hrmedpartners.org/clinics/urgent-care/ or by calling (903) 408-7979. There is no cost for the vaccinations, and everyone 12 years of age and older are now eligible to get a free COVID-19 vaccine.

There are several other ways to find a vaccination provider near you: