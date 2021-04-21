Greenville ISD Staff Member Under Investigation

Greenville ISD officials are investigating and has confirmed a photo shows a district teacher who is white, with her foot on the neck of an African American student. The picture was reportedly emailed to the mother of the student involved on Tuesday with the words, “Today is the Day,” referring the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. School officials immediately contacted the family to check on the student’s well-being.” EGreenvilleNewsExtra reporter Brian Cowie who broke the story, reported that the child is 11-years old and the family was very distraught over receiving the photo.

https://www.facebook.com/HuntCountyScanner