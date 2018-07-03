Greenville Man Sentenced In Hopkins County For Aggravated Assault

After pleading guilty to the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Michael Miller went before Judge Eddie Northcutt in a contested sentencing hearing. The range of punishment was 2 to 20 years in prison or probation of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000. The judge sentenced MIller to 4 years in prison and no fine. Because of aggravated parole rules when a deadly weapon is used, the defendant will have to serve half of his sentence, or two years, before he is eligible for parole. He currently has 2 days of credit in the Hopkins County Jail.

Previous story

A 21-year-old Greenville man, who pleaded guilty in Hopkins County to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, is expected to learn his punishment Tuesday. Matthew Miller admitted to cutting a man’s throat as the result of a suspected love triangle. Miller’s wife was in the bedroom of the victim’s home at the time of the stabbing. After a sentencing hearing, District Judge Eddie Northcutt will determine his sentence. Contrary to previous reports, Mr. Miller has no prior criminal record.