Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Momentum Polaris Summer Sales Event 2018
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Car-Mart $299 Down
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Morrell banner

Greenville Man Sentenced In Hopkins County For Aggravated Assault

21 hours ago

 

 

Michael Jacob Miller
Hopkins County Jail

After pleading guilty to the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Michael Miller went before Judge Eddie Northcutt in a contested  sentencing hearing. The range of punishment was 2 to 20 years in prison or  probation of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000. The judge sentenced  MIller to 4 years in prison and no fine. Because of aggravated parole  rules when a deadly weapon is used, the defendant will have to serve half of  his sentence, or two years, before he is eligible for parole. He currently  has 2 days of credit in the Hopkins County Jail.

Previous story

A 21-year-old Greenville man, who pleaded guilty in Hopkins County to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, is expected to learn his punishment Tuesday. Matthew Miller admitted to cutting a man’s throat as the result of a suspected love triangle. Miller’s wife was in the bedroom of the victim’s home at the time of the stabbing. After a sentencing hearing, District Judge Eddie Northcutt will determine his sentence. Contrary to previous reports, Mr. Miller has no prior criminal record.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     