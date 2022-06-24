Greenville Names New Police Chief

The City of Greenville has hired Christopher Smith as Police Chief. He began his career in law enforcement in 1989 as a Detention Officer and has worked for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years. During this time Christopher has served in various divisions within the department including Jailer, Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. He was recently promoted in 2020 and is currently the Assistant Chief Deputy for Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

Christopher received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Lamar University. He has attended The International Enforcement Administration School of Police Management and is an FBI National Academy Graduate. Christopher also holds a Master Peace Officer Certification, Master Jailer Certification, Basic TCOLE Instructor Certification, and Firearms Instructor Certification.

Christopher Smith’s father was career Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Both Christopher and his brother went on to become career Law Enforcement Officers. He is proud to come from a family of service to the community. This year, Christopher celebrates 33 years of marriage to his college sweetheart and his 33rd year of service in Law Enforcement.