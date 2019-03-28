Greenville Names New Police Chief

PRESS RELEASE: CITY APPOINTS POLICE CHIEF

GREENVILLE: The City of Greenville has hired Scott Smith as Police Chief. Scott was born in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1977 to 1983, where he filled many positions such as, Security Policeman/Alarms Operator, Security Police Standardization Evaluator, and Law Office Manager/Paralegal.

Scott was first employed by the City of Greenville Police Department (GPD) on May 02, 1983 as a Patrol Officer. He received his Intermediate Peace Officer Certification on May 23, 1987, and was promoted to Sergeant in 1988. Scott received his Advanced Peace Officer Certification in 1990, his Master Peace Officer Certification in 1994, and was promoted to Lieutenant in 1995. In 2004, Scott was again promoted to Assistant Chief. His most recent position with the police department has been Acting Police Chief, since June of 2018. He has served as instructor, Field Training Officer (FTO), negotiator and investigator with the GPD.

Scott received his Business Management Degree from LeTourneau University, his AAS Criminal Justice and AAS Paralegal from Community College of the Air Force and Graduate Leadership Command College.

Scott continues to live in Greenville, is married to Karen, has three children, six grandchildren, and three step children.

We are pleased to have Scott join our leadership team. We are confident that he will continue to lead the department with encouragement, strength, compassion, and leadership.