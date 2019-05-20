Greenville PD Investigating Indecent Exposure

On May 18, 2019, information was brought to the attention of the Greenville Police Department about an incident that occurred at Lowe’s in Greenville.

A woman and her child were shopping at Lowe’s when they were approached by a man who requested to take a picture of the child. The mother refused and the man left the area. Moments later the man reappeared and allegedly exposed himself in front of the mother and child. The man was confronted and left the store in an unknown direction.

The incident was initially reported to officers on May 17, 2019. However, the complete details of the incident were not originally reported.

An investigation was initiated into the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further information is available at this time. If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.