Greenville PD K-9 Dies

The Greenville PD announced Thursday the death of police K-9 “Rex”. Rex’s health had been rapidly declining for the three months prior to his death after being diagnosed with Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Although Rex was prescribed with an aggressive medical regimen, his body failed to respond to the treatments. On March 25, 2019, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Rex. Officer Robert Pemberton, who is the K-9 handler for the department, said: “It was apparent that Rex was suffering and his quality of life could no longer be preserved.” Rex, who was born in June of 2010, served as the Greenville Police Department’s K-9 since December of 2012. Rex passed away surrounded by his human family and he will be missed.