Greenville Pedestrian Killed

Greenville Police Department was notified of a vehicle accident involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian in the 490

block of US Business 69 South. When Greenville Police Department officers arrived on the

scene, they discovered a white female by the name of Latasha Vasquez, who appeared to have

been struck by a westbound sports utility vehicle (S.U.V.). Emergency medical personnel were

dispatched to the scene and transported Vasquez to the Hunt Regional Medical Center’s

Emergency Room where Vasquez was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace, Wayne Money.

The Greenville Police Department dispatched one of their accident investigators to conduct a

thorough investigation of the accident. The accident investigator concluded that Vasquez had

entered the roadway from the south side and attempted to run north, across the road, failing to

yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic on Business Highway 69 when she was struck by the

oncoming S.U.V.

The operator of the S.U.V. has fully cooperated with the investigation and there are no criminal

charges anticipated.

Vasquez’s next of kin were notified the same night of the accident.