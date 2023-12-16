Greenville Police Conduct Major Drug Bust

Narcotics detectives for the Greenville Police Department began an investigation of Christopher Jerrod Houston for selling illegal narcotics in Greenville. On the morning of December 15, 2023, the narcotics detectives and other officers served a search warrant at 3909 Spencer Street in Greenville, where Houston was known to live and sell narcotics. During the search, officers found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and

alprazolam (usually known as Xanax). Houston was taken into custody for the felony drug

charges. Officers also seized cash and three firearms. Because Houston is a convicted felon and

is currently on supervised release from Federal custody, he will also be charged with unlawful

possession of a firearm by a felon.