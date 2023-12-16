ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Greenville Police Conduct Major Drug Bust

 

Narcotics detectives for the Greenville Police Department began an investigation of Christopher Jerrod Houston for selling illegal narcotics in Greenville. On the morning of December 15, 2023, the narcotics detectives and other officers served a search warrant at 3909 Spencer Street in Greenville, where Houston was known to live and sell narcotics. During the search, officers found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and
alprazolam (usually known as Xanax). Houston was taken into custody for the felony drug
charges. Officers also seized cash and three firearms. Because Houston is a convicted felon and
is currently on supervised release from Federal custody, he will also be charged with unlawful
possession of a firearm by a felon.

